Aston Villa are monitoring Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for a summer transfer swoop, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Will Emiliano Martinez leave Aston Villa?

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones has claimed Martinez would become "one of the most expensive goalkeepers ever" if Villa were to sell him in the upcoming window, and there are a number of clubs lining up for his signature.

According to TyC Sports, the 30-year-old is ready to leave this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea all interested, and the Villans would consider selling him, if they were to receive a sizeable transfer fee.

Football Insider also report that the Argentine has set his sights on joining a top club this summer, as he wants to win more silverware following his World Cup triumph, and Unai Emery is now tasked with finding a suitable replacement.

According to a report from The Athletic, Villa are monitoring the progress of Mamardashvili, who is now likely to leave Valencia this summer, with Tottenham and Villareal also named as potential suitors.

The 22-year-old has a buy-out clause of €100m (£87m) included in his contract, but there is a recognition that he may be allowed to leave for less, should a suitable bid be tabled.

If the Georgian is to leave Valencia, his priority is to secure the number one position somewhere else, and he would not accept being a back-up option, meaning Martinez will have to depart if the Villans are to sign him.

Should Villa sign Mamardashvili?

Aston Villa's main aim should be to keep hold of their current goalkeeper, considering how well he has performed this season, ranked as the club's second-best performing player in the Premier League by Sofascore, averaging a 7.0 match rating.

However, it is pointless standing in his way if the Argentine is so keen to leave, and Mamardashvili could be an excellent replacement, having put in some excellent performances for Valencia in La Liga this season.

In his most recent outing against Real Madrid, the 6 foot 5 colossus received an 8.2 Sofascore match rating, the highest of any player, keeping a clean sheet and preventing a total of 2.14 goals, courtesy of five saves.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the up-and-coming goalkeeper is only going to get better with age, and he would be the perfect long-term replacement for Martinez.