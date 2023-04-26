Aston Villa will table a "formal offer" for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Where is Lo Celso this season?

The Argentine has made 84 appearances for Spurs to date, but he was deemed surplus to requirements back in January 2022, being loaned out to Villarreal instead. Having done well there in his first half-season, he then rejoined the La Liga side last summer, enjoying the whole of the current campaign there, too.

Lo Celso has proven to be a solid squad player for Villarreal in 2022/23 to date, making 15 appearances in the league, also chipping in with one goal and two assists from the middle of the park.

Once this campaign reaches its conclusion, the 27-year-old will return to Spurs, but it feels likely that he will be allowed to move on to pastures new given they've deemed him surplus to requirements two seasons in a row. His current deal runs until the summer of 2025, and the north London club could well feel that this summer is the best time to earn a good amount of money for his services.

Villa will be on the lookout for numerous new signings ahead of next season with NSWE expected to back Unai Emery, and it could be that Lo Celso is seen as a top target given their past connections - a new update certainly suggests that that may be the case.

Could Lo Celso head to Villa in the summer?

According to TyC Sports [via Sport Witness], Villa have been tracking Lo Celso for a "long time" and have confirmed "they will make a formal offer" for him in the near future. It is thought that Emery is keen to reunite with a player he worked alongside at Villarreal, no doubt seeing him as someone who can fit nicely into his system next season.

At 27, Lo Celso is someone right in and around his peak years, so he would be joining at a great age, and 42 caps for a country with the footballing heritage of Argentina says a lot about his pedigree as a footballer. He has been described as an "exciting" player by Jose Mourinho back in 2020, while a tally of 55 outings in the Premier League is an added bonus, meaning Villa wouldn't be bringing in a player with no knowledge of the competition.

Midfield depth is vital for Emery next season, especially if Villa are playing in Europe, and the Spurs man could be a lovely fit, providing a box-to-box presence in a manner not dissimilar to John McGinn, who is 18 months Lo Celo's senior.