Aston Villa are keen on a summer move for Habib Diarra, having recently conducted a scouting mission to assess the Strasbourg midfielder, according to a report from The Sun.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Unai Emery is clearly very keen on bringing in a new central midfielder this summer, as a contract offer has reportedly been tabled to Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos, who is available in the summer upon the expiration of his Real Madrid contract.

The same report also mentions that Marco Asensio is of interest to Emery, however the midfielder has doubts about the move, which means Villa may have to look at alternative options, including Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu.

The Villans are said to be leading the race for the 22-year-old, although he also has offers from Portugal Italy and Spain, while there is also plenty of competition for Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte, who talks have already been held about.

According to a report from The Sun, Villa are one of a number of Premier League clubs keen on signing Diarra, with scouts from nine clubs watching him in action against Nice last week, and he is set for a big move to England.

Strasbourg are set to demand £20m for the 19-year-old this summer, with the French club willing to sell him if they receive the right offer, amid widespread interest.

After a good start to Emery's reign as manager, the Villans are keen to upgrade their midfield, with the Frenchman now being considered as a potential option.

How has Habib Diarra played recently?

The maestro put in a solid, if not spectacular performance against Nice, under the watchful eye of a number of scouts, displaying his playmaking abilities by making three key passes, the joint-second highest number of any player on the pitch.

However, the starlet has looked far more impressive in some of his other recent outings, creating three big chances and registering two assists in a 2-0 victory at Reims, while he also scored against Troyes last time out.

In the trip to Troyes, the youngster played on the right-wing, showcasing his versatility, having also played as far back as defensive midfield on a number of occasions this season.

Lauded as a "big talent" by football scout Jacek Kulig, Diarra is really starting to find his feet in Ligue 1, and it would be very exciting if Villa were able to win the race for his signature.