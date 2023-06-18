Aston Villa are interested in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this summer, according to reports.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

It looks set to be a busy summer at Villa Park ahead of Unai Emery’s first full season in charge, with NSWE set to back the Spaniard with a “huge” transfer budget.

The first deal has already been agreed with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, and another could be on the way with Villa in pole position to sign Arthur Melo, who spent last season on loan at Liverpool.

A new attacker could also be on the wishlist with links to Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, while defensive reinforcements another area where Villa could add to under Monchi, Villa’s new president of football operations.

According to reports, Aston Villa are interested in signing Maguire this summer. Alongside Villa, both Newcastle and Tottenham are also thought to be keen, although the 30-year-old is currently happy at Old Trafford.

However, should Manchester united sign a new centre-back this summer, it is believed that Maguire could fall further down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, with left-back Luke Shaw even preferred at centre-back over Maguire at points in recent months.

How much does Harry Maguire earn at Man United?

Maguire has a good record against Aston Villa, winning six of his eight games against the Villans, and would bring plenty of experience at the highest level to the Midlands.

He is currently on a £200,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford, the highest salary of his career after previously being on £6,200-a-week at Hull City back in 2015.

The England international has made 219 appearances in the Premier League and has 56 caps for his country, with his form for Leicester City earning him a big-money move to Old Trafford back in 2019.

He has struggled at points in Manchester, however, Ten Hag did praise the defender back in March, labelling him as a “dominant” and showing “leadership”.

"I'm really happy with the progress that Harry is making in this moment.

"He's more dominant and dictating, he's taking more initiative on the training pitch and I think also in the Real Betis game, he showed leadership, especially in those aspects of initiative and dictating of the game."

Therefore, a move away from Manchester to the Midlands could be what Maguire needs at this point in his career, and with Villa playing Europa Conference League football next season, a move could well appeal to the player, providing game time is guaranteed, making this one to watch.