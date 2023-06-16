Aston Villa are thought to be preparing a €30m transfer offer to sign Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news on Hirving Lozano?

Unai Emery looks set to be backed by owners NSWE this summer with a “huge” transfer budget. The Villa manager sealed a brilliant turnaround in the Midlands last season after taking over back in November, with the club finishing seventh in the Premier League to guarantee Europa Conference League football next season.

As a result, new signings appear to be on the agenda, with an agreement already reached with Youri Tielemans. A new attacker appears to be next on the wishlist, with transfer rumours of a move for Lozano circling in recent days, and it looks as if Villa are ready to take the next step.

One Spanish outlet shared an Aston Villa transfer update on Friday regarding Lozano. The report stated that Villa Park is viewed as one of the most attractive options for the player, with Emery’s side ready to make their move after missing out on Marco Asensio to Paris Saint-Germain.

An offer worth €30m (£25.6m) is being prepared by Aston Villa, with the story saying that ‘Lozano would be a huge boost for Aston Villa as he would add speed, skill and goal to their attack’.

Who is Hirving Lozano?

Lozano, sponsored by Nike, is primarily a right-winger but can also turn out on the left if needed. The Mexico international actually shares the same agency as Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey and has been with Napoli since 2019.

During that time, the 27-year-old has made 155 appearances for the Serie A side, scoring 30 goals and registering 17 assists, helping the side to the Italian title last season. Journalist Derek Clark described Lozano as "frightening" earlier this season, and he could be a player that fits the bill for Emery’s side.

As per FBref, Lozano ranks in the 99th percentile for crosses into the penalty area, something star striker Ollie Watkins could thrive from, and he also contributes defensively for an attacking player. He ranks in the 97th percentile for blocks and the 92nd percentile for tackles made in the attacking third.

Emery tended to play either a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 system last season, so Lozano could occupy a role on the right-hand side next season as the Villa boss looks to take the club to the next level, and with a bid being readied, it looks as if a deal is one to keep an eye on.