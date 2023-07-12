Aston Villa have expressed an interest in signing Pyramids FC winger Ibrahim Adel, but there are several other Premier League clubs also vying for his signature, according to a recent report from 90min.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Villa have now joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, with the German club set to hold out for a fee of at least £50m to sanction his departure, which means a club-record fee would need to be paid in order to win the race for his signature.

A new winger appears to be one of Unai Emery's transfer priorities this summer, as the Villans have been linked with a number of different options, including Federico Chiesa, with journalist Dean Jones stating the Italian would be an upgrade on Leon Bailey.

Contact was made over a move for Sporting CP winger Pedro Goncalves, however that move now appears to be on the rocks, as the Portuguese side were only willing to sell the 25-year-old if his €80m (£68m) release clause was paid in full.

As such, Villa could now move on to other targets, and they have now been named by 90min as potential suitors for Adel, who has been attracting the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton.

There is also interest in the Pyramids FC star from clubs in France, Spain and Germany, but he would prefer to move to the Premier League, where several clubs are waiting in the wings.

The 22-year-old, who is regarded as one of Egypt's brightest young talents, was recommended to Liverpool by Mo Salah last year, but any move was off the table due to the complications of obtaining a work permit.

However, the rules have now been changed, allowing up to two players who would not have previously qualified for a work permit to be signed, potentially opening the door for a move to Villa Park or another English club.

Who is Ibrahim Adel?

The Egyptian is yet to play outside his home country, but he has been very impressive for Pyramids FC over the past few seasons, most notably scoring ten goals and registering one assist in the 2020-21 campaign.

Primarily a left-winger, the Port Said-born attacker is also capable of playing at striker, having scored ten goals in 23 games as a centre-forward throughout his career so far, earning himself a call-up to the Egyptian national side.

As such, the winger could be a versatile option for Villa, and he has been praised by Pyramids FC director of football Mahmoud Fathallah, who described him as a "huge talent for us and for Egyptian football".

Of course, it would be a risk to sign a player unproven outside of Egypt, but he has impressed for Pyamids FC, and he could be worth taking a chance on.

However, Villa should still pursue another winger who is more proven at the top level, such as Diaby, who racked up 18 goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season.