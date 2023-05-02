Aston Villa are having a season to remember in the Premier League, the Villains have shot up to 7th under the guidance of Unai Emery, who has transformed the side since his arrival.

The Villains have a heap of talent in their squad, who have hit form under Emery, average 2.11 points per game and have Europe in their sights as they continue to rise up the table in what has been a huge turnaround since the start of the campaign.

Naturally, with Europa League football a possibility, Villa are expected to recruit to their strengths in the summer, however the club have an academy talent gathering interest from all over Europe in their possession.

Who is Jaden Philogene-Bidace?

Jaden Philogene-Bidace, 21, is a name that Villa fans may be familiar with, but one that should be watched closely in the future considering his rise to success in the Championship.

The London-born attacker has been on loan at Cardiff City this season, and has made an influence in keeping the Bluebirds up in what has been a disappointing campaign for the club. The Englishman has registered five goals and one assist in 38 appearances in all competitions in blue, and was named Young Player of the Year in Cardiff’s end of season awards ceremony this week.

This hasn’t been Philogene-Bidace’s first successful loan spell in England’s second tier, as a successful half-season loan spell at Stoke City last year prompted Villa to tie down their man before deploying him back to the Championship for more vital experience.

Former Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill was full of praise for the young star during his time with the Potters, describing him as “sharp”, “dynamic” and a player that does “a lot of work off the ball”.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old dynamo is a strong dribbler, who likes to target defenders in the wide areas, as well as being a target for fouls due to his ball carrying abilities.

How could Philogene-Bidace help Villa in the future?

The traits that the attacker has been commended for are those typical of a player that flourishes under Emery. The Spaniard has been able to get the best out of the likes of John McGinn, who works hard on the flank in his game.

Following his loan to Cardiff, the Londoner’s market value increased to £1.3m, via FootballTransfers, showing his growing potential.

The winger has made two senior appearances for Villa in the Premier League so far, including his debut in 2021 against Tottenham Hotspur, the question surrounding his future is whether a move to Europe beckons after his return from the Championship.

Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised the youngster to consider a move to Europe next season, with news reported by Pete O’Rourke suggesting that the likes of RC Lens and Union Berlin are eyeing the winger.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said a European move would be “perfect” for the Hammersmith-born gem, branding the opportunity as a “different challenge” to those on offer in England. The forward, who made 322 appearances for Villa, touched upon the success of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Folarin Balogun in their moves abroad.

However, back in the Midlands, Emery has trusted the promising youth graduates at the club, with both Jacob Ramsey and Cameron Archer garnering minutes since his arrival.

The decision would ultimately be Philogene-Bidace’s, however he could soon emerge as a player for Emery’s potential plans next season and perhaps the Spaniard can stumble upon Villa's next big thing.