Aston Villa could potentially make a move for Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho this summer, according to an update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

How old is Jadon Sancho?

The England international made the move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, with enormous things expected of him after a superb spell in the Bundesliga.

Instead, Sancho's time at United has been hugely disappointing to date, with the 23-year-old failing to have anything close to the impact many expected him to. He is struggling to get into the starting lineup, while his overall tally of 12 goals and six assists in 81 appearances is a poor return for such an attacking player.

It could even be that the Englishman's time in Manchester comes to an end sooner than most predicted this summer, should he be frustrated with his lack of playing time. Villa have been linked with an audacious move for him before the end of the month, as the club look to complete some more key transfer business.

The likes of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby have already come in, significantly bolstering the squad, and a wide option could also be required to add an extra attacking spark to the team.

Will Aston Villa sign Jadon Sancho?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones talked up the idea of Sancho completing a move to Villa this summer, in order to reignite his stuttering career:

"Yeah, he has been heavily linked. I just think it’s a difficult deal to do. I think Aston Villa could be a good place for Jadon Sancho to consider joining. But the stance from Manchester United this summer is that they’re not keen on giving it up and I think that it would take a pretty significant sum for that to happen."

While it seems clear that United have no great desire to see Sancho leave the club in the current transfer window, no doubt still potentially seeing him as someone who could improve as the years pass, Villa should certainly do all they can to entice him to the club and get a deal over the line.

At Old Trafford, it seems clear that he isn't considered a regular starter, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony preferred to him at the moment, and once new signing Rasmus Hojlund is fit, the likelihood is that Marcus Rashford will play out wide again, further pushing Sancho down the pecking order.

In comparison, the former Dortmund man could come straight as a key player for Villa from the off, even though his time as a United player has clearly been very underwhelming. This is still someone who has been described as "incredible" by Brazil legend Neymar in the recent past, and he has so much of his career ahead of him.

It may simply be that he and United are the wrong fit, and that he needs a new challenge to reset, and it would be fascinating to see how he fared as a star man for Villa, potentially finding a new lease of lease and helping Unai Emery's side find another level.