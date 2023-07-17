Aston Villa have added Rennes forward Jeremy Doku to their shortlist of wide targets this summer, should they fail to sign Moussa Diaby, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How much does Jeremy Doku earn?

The Belgian is currently plying his trade in Ligue 1, where he earns £13,000 per week, and he has been a key player for Rennes since arriving from Anderlecht back in 2020.

Doku enjoyed a productive 2022/23 season for this current side, scoring six goals in 13 league starts, although he did often have to make do with a squad role, coming on as a substitute on 16 occasions. He also featured four times in the Europa League, chipping in with two assists.

The 21-year-old could potentially leave Rennes this summer, however, deciding that now could be the right time to test himself elsewhere, following three years with the French side. His current deal expires in 2025, so his value could only start to diminish as time goes on, putting his club in a weaker bargaining position when it comes to demanding big money for him.

Villa are looking to bring in a top-quality wide attacking option in the summer transfer window, and Bayer Leverkusen wide man Diaby has emerged as a strong contender to come in.

Are Aston Villa signing Jeremy Doku?

Writing on Twitter, however, the renowned Romano claimed that Villa see Doku as a summer transfer target, considering him an alternative to Diaby:

"EXCL: Aston Villa have included Jeremy Doku in their shortlist for new winger as option in case Moussa Diaby deal won’t happen. Priority remains Diaby after €35m plus add ons bid rejected. Aston Villa will bid again for sure. Doku, another name being explored."

Doku has been a highly-rated player for some now, and at 21, he still remains such a young footballer whose best years are only ahead of him. For that reason, he represents an exciting option for Villa, having won 14 caps for a Belgium side packed full of world-class attacking talent, with Gary Lineker stunned by his displays at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

"Young Jeremy Doku is making me dizzy. There’ll be a queue of clubs wanting a Doku sign," the BBC presenter said on Twitter.

In the past, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has also spoken of his admiration for the youngster, discussing his speed and saying he has "never seen downforce that gives off so much power", while football talent scout Jacek Kulig recently claimed that he is "finally showing what he is capable of", in terms of reaching his potential as a footballer.

Diaby should still be seen as Villa's top target, assuming Unai Emery sees him that way, but Doku has to be viewed as a great alternative, admittedly being younger and a little less refined in front of goal than the Leverkusen man, but representing someone with a high ceiling who could develop into a really special wide player at Villa Park.

The fact that the Villans are even being linked with players of this ilk says so much about where the club is going with Emery at the helm, with such young starlets unattainable at one point, especially when the Villa were languishing in the Championship not too long ago.