Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer, and the club have refused to rule out a move, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Although talks with striker Ollie Watkins are reportedly advancing, Unai Emery remains keen on bolstering his attacking options this summer, having recently been linked with a move for Almeria forward Largie Ramazani.

Journalist Dean Jones reports that Emery is keen on signing a "top level striker" in the upcoming window, and the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Ferran Torres are said to be on the manager's shortlist, although moves for both players would be very ambitious.

Tammy Abraham has also been touted for a sensational return to Villa Park, however he suffered an ACL injury on the final day of the Serie A season, which could make potential suitors think twice before launching a move.

According to a report from Football Insider, Villa have now been offered the chance to sign Felix, with the Atletico Madrid forward's agents trying to secure him a move ahead of next season, after recently spending time on loan at Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is set to seek another move this summer, after previously clashing with Atletico boss Diego Simeone, potentially opening the door for a move to Villa Park.

The Villans have refused to rule out a move for the Portugal international, despite his hefty reported wage of £244k-per-week.

Should Aston Villa sign Joao Felix?

The Viseu-born attacker already has some experience in the Premier League, spending the latter part of last season on loan at Chelsea, where he managed to score four goals in 16 league games.

That return was not enough to tempt Chelsea into pursuing the attacker on a permanent basis, however he has previously demonstrated a keen eye for goal with Atletico, recording eight goals and four assists in 24 La Liga games in the 2021-22 season.

Not only that, the former Benfica man is also a very impressive dribbler of the ball, ranking in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, Felix has all the attributes to be a success at Villa Park, however his goal return indicates that he is not an out-and-out striker, and he should be brought in to play a supporting role.