There is still time for Aston Villa to conduct more transfer business in the summer transfer window, and journalist Ryan Taylor has backed them to make a huge signing.

Will Aston Villa make a late signing?

The Villans were sparked back into life by Unai Emery last season, who replaced Steven Gerrard and quickly turned them into a formidable side that qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League, by virtue of finishing seventh in the Premier League.

This season, they have started with two wins and a defeat in their opening three league matches, recovering from a mauling at Newcastle United on the opening weekend and securing back-to-back victories at home to Everton and away to Burnley.

Away from the action, however, it has been an excellent summer in the transfer market for Villa, who have signed some top-quality players in Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby, with the latter already scoring twice in the league this season.

That doesn't mean that there won't necessarily be some more business done in the coming days, however, should Emery feel that certain positions could still do with more depth added.

Will Aston Villa sign Joao Felix?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor claimed that the idea of Villa making an audacious move for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix this week isn't out of the question:

"Keep an eye on Felix. I know this is crazy, but I think the later we get in the window, I really feel like he's going to leave Atletico Madrid and he's going to be floated to a lot of clubs on loan.

"I don't know if Aston Villa would go in for Felix for the kind of money that would be offered, but I think he will probably be touted to Aston Villa. So keep an eye on that one."

The thought of Felix in a Villa shirt is a mouthwatering prospect, with the Portuguese a supremely gifted footballer who has been tipped for superstar status for a number of years now.

Granted, the 23-year-old hasn't yet reached the heights many expected of him, considering he won the European Golden Boy award in 2019, but he could be such a wonderful signing for someone if he plays under the right manager, with Diego Simeone seemingly not rating him at Atletico.

While there would be an element of risk to Villa signing Felix, in terms of him potentially upsetting the balance of team and not being as good as many predict, it is a gamble worth taking, given the talent he possesses.

Former Manchester United defender and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has lauded him as a "proper player" with "real class", so the £240,000-a-week attacker could be someone who may help take the Villans to another level.

That sprinkling of elite magic is arguably needed if Emery's men want to become genuine top-four challengers in the Premier League, and to suddenly have Felix in attacking areas alongside Ollie Watkins and Diaby may prove to be a mouthwatering proposition and potentially one to watch.