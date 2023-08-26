Highlights Aston Villa have had a successful transfer window so far, but there may still be further signings to come.

There is a possibility that Aston Villa could sign a new forward from Europe despite the player already turning Villa down earlier this summer.

Aston Villa have enjoyed a strong summer transfer window so far and their spending may not have ended there, according to a new update regarding their upcoming business.

Who have Aston Villa signed this summer?

The Villans excelled in the second half of last season, coming alive after Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as manager, with the Spaniard taking them to a completely different level.

They improved so much that they ended up finishing seventh in the Premier League and sealing a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League, giving them the opportunity to follow in West Ham's footsteps and secure glory in the competition this season.

This summer, Villa have strengthened further by completing some exciting signings, with Pau Torres adding depth at centre-back, Youri Tielemans bringing extra class in midfield and Moussa Diaby adding a further threat in attacking areas, among the signings.

There is a little under a week remaining for the Midlands side to further bolster their squad and a fresh update suggests an audacious piece of summer transfer business could still be on the cards.

Will Aston Villa sign Joao Felix?

According to AS [via Sport Witness], Villa were one of the first clubs to "show an interest" in Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix earlier in the summer, and there may still be an opportunity to snap him up for the end of deadline day despite the player previously turning the club down in a new twist.

Admittedly, the Portuguese's preferred choice is to seal a move to Barcelona, with a transfer to Saudi Arabia another option, but Villa are seemingly still in with a chance of getting their man, considering no other offers have been tabled for him yet.

Felix has been deemed surplus to requirements at Atletico, not playing a minute of action yet in La Liga this season, so it feels highly likely that he will leave before the window closes next week.

While it does still feel like a bit of a long shot when it comes to Villa signing the 23-year-old this summer, it is something they must try and do, in what would be their biggest statement of the window to date.

Felix is a world-renowned talent who won the prestigious European Golden Boy award back in 2019 - a prize handed to the most exciting young player in European football, won by the likes of Kylian Mabppe and Erling Haaland recently - and while he hasn't yet reached expectations of him, he remains an incredibly gifted footballer.

The Portugal international may just need to find the right manager, in terms of building an attack around him and allowing him to express himself, and Emery could be just the man to do that. Alvaro Morata has hailed him as "special" in the past, having played with him at Atletico.

The fact that his current club are willing to let Felix leave means that Villa could even get him for a cut-price amount this summer, and if he did come in and thrive, it could take them to a completely new level, given his ceiling as a player, making this one to watch.