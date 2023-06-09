Aston Villa are still showing an interest in signing Atletico Madrid superstar Joao Felix during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

What is Joao Felix's contract and salary?

The £235,000-a-week Portuguese arguably hasn't yet hit the heights many predicted of him a few years ago, having won the prestigious European Golden Boy award back in 2019.

Felix made the move to Chelsea on loan back in January, having struggled to consistently make an impact at Atletico, but his time at Stamford Bridge was largely underwhelming. Granted, he was playing for an out-of-sorts team were low on both quality and confidence, but a tally of four goals in 16 Premier League appearances was still a forgettable return.

It doesn't look as though the Blues will take up the offer of signing the 23-year-old permanently this summer, so instead, he will return to Atletico but looks likely to depart again and perhaps permanently this time, despite his contract not expiring until 2027.

Villa have been linked with a move for Felix recently, and it looks as though their interest isn't showing any sign of waning.

Will Villa sign Felix?

According to Onda Cero [via Sport Witness], both the Villans and Tottenham "could be interested" in snapping up the Portugal international this summer, with Atletico set to deem him surplus to requirements.

There is a possible issue surrounding a move for Felix, however, with the report stating that the youngster "only wants teams qualified in the Champions League".

Felix is undoubtedly a huge talent, having been hailed as "special" by Alvaro Morata and "complete" by Diego Simeone in the past, so the thought of Villa signing him is a mouthwatering one.

He possesses genuine star talent and he could thrive by being the main man at Villa Park, raising the level of those around him and spearheading their charge in Europe next season. There are question marks surrounding him, given the manner in which he has struggled to reach expectations levels, but at 23, he is still so young and could be a superstar addition for years to come.

That being said, it does feel unlikely that Villa, or Spurs for that matter, will be able to entice him to the club, considering he seemingly only has eyes on playing Champions League football. The lure of playing under the much-revered Unai Emery could be the one thing given them a chance of signing him, though.