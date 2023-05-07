Aston Villa are believed to be confident of completing the signing of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer, according to a new transfer report.

Is Palhinha shining this season?

The £50,000-a-week Portuguese joined the Cottagers from Sporting CP last summer and he has been a revelation at Craven Cottage to date. He has enjoyed an imperious season in the middle of the park, making more tackles than any other player in the Premier League currently (129), with Moises Caicedo (93) trailing behind him in second place.

Not only that, but Palhinha has also averaged 2.1 aerial duel wins per game in the league, as well as chipped in with three goals from the middle of the park. Fulham could do well to keep hold of the 27-year-old beyond this campaign, with a host of big clubs potentially eyeing him up.

Villa are seemingly one of those, as they look to embark upon a hugely effective summer transfer window, allowing Unai Emery to bring in the players he wants.

Could Aston Villa sign Palhinha?

According to Football Insider, the Villans have "joined the race" to sign Palhinha at the end of the season, and they are "ready to compete with a host of European powerhouses for his signature". The reports goes on to claim that Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested in snapping up the Fulham man.

Perhaps most interestingly, it is stated that Villa "are confident that they can financially compete with the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ and match any offers put forward for him", highlighting the financial power they possess these days.

Palhinha could be an exceptional signing by Villa if the manage to get a deal over the line, given the massive impact that he has enjoyed in a Fulham shirt. His dominant and physical style could help make Emery's side a different beast and it is almost a surprise that the Cottagers managed to sign him in the first place.

He has been hailed as "special" by Sporting boss Ruben Amorim in the past, while Jurgen Klopp described him as Fulham's "connector" earlier this week, which such high praise from top managers further showing what a top-quality footballer he is.

Granted, Villa won't find it easy to compete with Champions League clubs for Palhinha's signature, but acquiring his signature this summer would feel like a major coup, and a sign that they really are going places under Emery.