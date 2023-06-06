Aston Villa are currently in talks with midfielder John McGinn over a new deal at the club, according to a fresh update regarding his future.

When is McGinn out of contract at Villa?

The Scot has been an outstanding servant for the Villans over a sustained period now, maturing by the year and now the captain at the club.

McGinn has racked up 183 appearances for Villa in total, scoring 17 goals and registering 26 assists along the way, and he also has 54 caps to his name for Scotland.

At 28, the midfielder remains at the peak of his powers, so Unai Emery will surely consider him a key man for the foreseeable future. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025, and while that is still two years away, they don't want to reach a point where they could lose him for a cut-price amount.

A new update suggests that an extension looks likely for McGinn, as the Villans try to keep hold of key players this summer, as well as sign exciting additions.

Could McGinn be set to sign new deal?

According to Football Insider, "talks are ongoing between John McGinn and Aston Villa over a new contract at the club", with the 28-year-old still seen as a "key member" of the setup at Villa Park.

It is stated that club chiefs "want to tie McGinn down to a long-term deal to ward off potential summer interest", with the player himself still "happy at Villa Park". There is confidence that an agreement will be reached in the near future.

Tying down McGinn to a new contract is an absolute no-brainer for Villa, with the midfielder such a consistent performer down the years, and someone who brings box-to-box energy in the middle of the park, not to mention provide strong leadership, too.

Last season, the £50,000-a-week Villans ace averaged 1.9 tackles per game across 34 Premier League appearances, as well as 1.3 dribbles per match, showing that he is an effective presence both on and off the ball. He has also been hailed as "universally respected" at the club by Steven Gerrard during his time as manager.

McGinn still has so much to offer, with his best years not likely to go away for another three or four years, and he can continue to be a massive part of the Emery revolution taking place at Villa Park currently.