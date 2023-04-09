Aston Villa have spent vast sums of money in the previous few years in order to maintain their Premier League status.

Under Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard, the likes of Diego Carlos, Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey have all arrived at Villa Park for big transfer fees, and although all three were brought in to strengthen the team, it’s clear that in order to improve, vast amounts now need to be spent in the transfer window.

This isn’t always the case, however - and Villa should know, having signed John McGinn for just £2m back in 2018 from Scottish club Hibernian during their time in the Championship. The Scot has gone on to become one of the club’s finest players during his association with the Midlands outfit, having recently shone in their superb win at Stamford Bridge last week.

How much is John McGinn worth now?

Having spent the previous two seasons stuck in the Championship, Steve Bruce needed someone who could give Villa that added bite in their midfield which could push them towards promotion - and McGinn was the ideal player.

He won the Scottish Cup and League Cup with Hibs and St Mirren respectively, and it was clear he had a winning mentality as he looked to help bring Villa back to where they belonged.

He scored seven goals and grabbed ten assists as the club reached the top flight via the Championship play-offs (with Smith now at the helm), and McGinn would go from strength to strength as he chipped in with the odd goal or two while the team kept their status in the Premier League.

At the start of this season, Gerrard awarded him the Villa captaincy, and although he struggled during the early stages as the side's form dipped dramatically, it looks as though he is getting back to his best under Unai Emery.

His dogged determination and desire to fight for every ball are qualities not every player has, but McGinn exudes them in abundance - with journalist Mat Kendrick lauding him as a “relentless creature”, referencing his footballing nature.

Indeed, the £55k-per-week gem is now valued at a staggering €40m (£35m) according to Football Transfers, and this represents a monumental leap from the £2m that Bruce paid for him five years ago.

He has reached new heights with both Villa and the Scottish national team, winning 54 caps and scoring 16 goals, and with the midfielder coming into the prime of his career, his next step will be trying to lead Villa to some sort of trophy or European football - and this may see his value rise further.

Villa certainly struck gold with McGinn, that’s for sure.