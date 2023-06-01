Aston Villa could be one of the clubs "in the mix" to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GiveMeSport.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Villa have been linked with a move for Marco Asensio in recent weeks, with Unai Emery personally driving a deal for the Real Madrid maestro, however he is also attracting the interest of Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan and looks to have chosen them.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also outlined Vitoria SC's Ibrahima Bamba as a potential option for the Villans, having tracked him for a long time, but talks are yet to be held, and there are "many clubs" interested in his signature.

Manuel Ugarte is another target for Emery in the engine room, but there are a number of top Premier League clubs vying for the Sporting CP star's signature, including Chelsea and Liverpool, meaning other options may have to be considered.

One player who could be targeted as an alternative is Phillips, and Jones has recently told GiveMeSport that Aston Villa may well be one of the teams in the race for the Manchester City man.

The transfer insider said: “If Man City are willing to let Phillips go, then I could definitely see Aston Villa getting in the mix.

“If he's up for grabs, he’d be one of the best Premier League players available this summer.”

Should Aston Villa sign Kalvin Phillips?

The 27-year-old is likely to be disappointed by how limited his game time was during the 2022-23 campaign, making just 12 league appearances, many of which as a substitute, however he could be a top signing if he is able to reignite his previous form.

During his time with Leeds United, the central midfielder cemented his place as a regular England international by putting in some top performances during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging a 7.21 SofaScore rating, the highest figure in the squad.

It was during his time on international duty that the £150k-per-week earner was hailed as "unreal" by members of the media, while he also averaged 2.6 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game in the Premier League that season, more than any Villa player this term.

At 27-years-old, Phillips still has a lot left to offer if he is able to get back to his best, and he may be able to do so if he is given regular game time at Aston Villa.