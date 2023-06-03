Aston Villa are battling Everton for the signing of Almeria attacker Largie Ramazani ahead of the summer transfer window, a new report has claimed.

Has Ramazani had a good season?

The Villans enjoyed such an impressive 2022/23 season in the end, with Unai Emery completely transforming the club's fortunes and getting them into Europe. It is an achievement that seemed scarcely believable at one point, and it puts the club in a strong position heading into the summer.

The upcoming window has the potential to be one of the most exciting at Villa Park in a number of years, with funds available for new signings and Emery's pull potentially allowing them to snap up some top-quality additions.

One player who has been linked with a move to Villa in recent days is Ramazani, who proved to be a key figure for Almeria throughout the campaign. The £2,499-a-week forward has scored three times in La Liga for a side who only just avoided relegation, and he may feel that he could thrive more in a stronger outfit.

Could Ramazani be off to Villa?

According to Football Insider, Villa are "tracking" the 22-year-old ahead of a potential summer move, although they aren't alone in expressing an interest. Everton are also name-checked in the report, while other unnamed clubs are also believed to be in the running.

Ramazani, who was once a youth team player at Manchester United between 2017 and 2020, is "attracting admiring glances from across Europe after starring for the Rojiblancos on their return to the Spanish top flight."

The Almeria favourite could be a really shrewd signing by Villa this summer - not necessarily the big name that many supporters will be hoping for, but someone who could be a strong squad addition. He is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, so his current club may feel that now is the right time to cash on him, with his stock arguably never higher.

Ramazani has played all across the front-line for Almeria this season, proving to be adept on either flank and in a central attacking role, and his versatility could be something that really appeals to Emery, providing depth in a number of positions.

The youngster has been hailed as "explosive", "dynamic" and "the Mini-Vinicius" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, which says a lot about his ability and potential as a player, and why Villa would be wise to make a move for him.