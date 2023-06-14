Aston Villa are "keeping tabs" on Almeria winger Largie Ramazani ahead of a potential summer move for him, according to a new update.

Who is Largie Ramazani?

The 22-year-old is an exciting young player who is currently plying his trade in La Liga, catching the eye with his performances for an Almeria side who finished 17th in 2022/23, avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Despite their struggles, Ramazani still chipped in with three goals and one assist in 13 starts in the league, doing his best to provide an attacking spark.

The Belgian's current Almeria deal runs out in the summer of 2025, but he could look for a move away before then, in order to test himself at a bigger club. Not only that, but his current side will be aware of his contract situation, knowing that now could be the best time to cash in on him.

With Villa looking to make some significant reinforcements during the summer window, it looks as though the young winger is on their radar.

Could Ramazani be off the Villa this summer?

According to Diario de Almeria [via Sport Witness], Villa are one the clubs who are "keeping tabs" on Ramazani, with the Almeria man having a "good reputation" in England.

The situation is seen as "win-win" by the La Liga side, considering their prized attacker would either stay put or they will earn good money for his signature, even though the report states that an "exorbitant amount" won't be needed to prise him away. In fact, Almeria feel that the "time has come to sell him", seeing him as a "sellable" asset.

Ramazani could be an exciting long-term acquisition by Villa, not definitely coming in as an immediate nailed-on starter under Unai Emery, but representing a good squad option and someone who should only grow as a footballer as the years pass.

The four-cap and two-goal Belgium Under-21 international has been described as "The Mini-Vinicius" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, referring to his similarities to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr as a player, as he also highlights the starlet's "electric pace and accelaration" and "superb dribbling skills and close control".

This perfectly illustrates what a big prospect Ramazani is moving forward, and why Villa signing him could potentially be a masterstroke by Emery, as he looks to bring in both established and young talent between now and the start of next season.