Aston Villa are still among the chasing pack to sign Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, according to reports.

The Italian would be the Villans' fourth signing of the current transfer window, if he made the move to Villa Park.

What's the latest on Nicolo Zaniolo to Aston Villa?

Zaniolo has been linked with a move away from Galatasaray for the majority of the summer, with Aston Villa consistently among the clubs reportedly interested. And, now, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sport Witness, Villa, alongside Bayer Leverkusen, are leading the way in the chase for the Italian's signature.

The Italian outlet have reported that Galatasaray will clarify Zaniolo's future as soon as possible, amid offers from around Europe, and in Saudi Arabia, with the Villans showing particularly strong interest.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also reportedly keeping an eye on the midfielder as another option this summer.

It remains to be seen just how much Galatasaray will ask for Zaniolo in the coming weeks, but Villa have shown that they are more than happy to spend big in recent months, splashing out to welcome Moussa Diaby for a reported £51.9m whilst also signing Pau Torres for a reported £31.5m.

With that said, if the Premier League side increase their interest, it may be one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Should Aston Villa sign Nicolo Zaniolo?

As Unai Emery's side gear up to juggle commitments in both the Premier League and the Europa Conference League, adding depth to their midfield wouldn't exactly be a bad thing.

Zaniolo would arrive with plenty of experience, too, despite being just 24-years-old. The midfielder was a permanent fixture at AS Roma for three seasons, before making the move to Galatasaray last season. Whilst in Turkey, he has found his best form, scoring five goals in just ten appearances in the Super Lig.

Such is his talent, Zaniolo has earned plenty of praise throughout his career, with journalist Zach Lowy saying back in 2019 on Twitter: "Nicolò Zaniolo (19). Fast, diligent & physically imposing, Zaniolo is superb in all defensive assets, from pressing to tracking back. With a deadly left foot & top vision, he’s a lethal playmaker. Without a doubt, the crown jewel of Monchi’s otherwise disappointing time at Roma."

Of course, Monchi is now at Villa Park, so could look to repeat his own masterclass regarding the Italy international for a second time.

Meanwhile, in the highest praise that he has received, Roma legend Daniele De Rossi said back in 2019, via the official club website: “He has an incredible natural physique for someone who is only 19 and also has great technical quality. In my opinion, as perhaps with everyone now, he is already a very good player – and can become a great one.”

When a player earns such praise from an iconic midfielder, it is clear that they have plenty of talent.

With that said, Villa, next to Leverkusen in pole position, must make a decision regarding their pursuit of Zaniolo. If they push ahead and secure his signature, Emery will have welcomed four big marquee reinforcements this summer, as his side look to cause a few shocks in the coming months.