Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio is potentially interested in joining Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh rumour.

Is Asensio leaving Real Madrid?

This summer could be an exciting one at Villa Park, with funds available to make new signings, allowing Unai Emery to bring in the right players. Qualifying for Europe this weekend could further enhance Villa's chances of signing top talent, highlighting the importance of getting the job done.

One player who is possibly on the move at the end of the season is Asensio, who has struggled to be anything more than a bit-part player at Madrid in 2022/23. The £118,000-a-week winger has only started 15 La Liga matches, also coming off the substitutes' bench the same number of times, admittedly scoring nine goals and registering six assists along the way, which is a good return.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, and with no extension signed yet, he could leave on a free transfer next month.

Could Villa sign Asensio?

Taking to Spanish publication Marca on Twitter, Asensio is "seduced" by Villa's interest in him, acting as a potential boost to them:

"Asensio, more outside than inside! The player has a foot and a half out of Real Madrid. He feels seduced by the offer from Aston Villa that Marca uncovered on May 10 and next week he will make the decision to notify the white club."

This is clearly an exciting update from a Villa perspective, with Asensio someone who possesses so much pedigree as a footballer, following a memorable spell in a Madrid shirt since joining from Real Mallorca in 2014.

The 35-cap Spain international has tasted so much success down the years, winning three Champions League and La Liga titles apiece and one Spanish Cup, among others, and he could bring this winning mentality with him to Emery's team. Jorge Valdano once claimed that Asensio was similar to Lionel Messi as a player, which is the highest compliment possible, while pundit Terry Gibson has described him as "world-class" in the past.

He could bring so much quality and experience to Villa's side, also helping raise the level of those individuals around him, and snapping him up would also be a massive statement of intent by the club, suggesting that they are reaching a stage where elite players are wanting to make the move to Villa Park.