Aston Villa are preparing to table a "huge" offer for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio this summer, according to an exciting new transfer claim.

Has Asensio been linked with Villa move?

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a memorable career at the Spanish giants, spending almost a decade there and winning countless trophies along the way. He has racked up a combined six Champions League and La Liga crowns (three of each), not to mention four Club World Cups and a Spanish Cup.

Asensio is out of contract at the end of this season, however, and with no new deal coming his way yet, it looks as though Madrid are willing to see him leave on a free transfer, and the player himself doesn't like the idea of staying put.

Villa have been linked with a move for the attacker in recent times, seeing him as a high-profile potential addition, and now a new update has emerged regarding their pursuit of him in the coming weeks.

Are Villa set to table Asensio bid?

According to Football Insider, the Villans are readying a "huge" offer for Asensio, as they look to complete an audacious piece of summer transfer business. It is stated that he is "on the verge of leaving Real Madrid after rejecting a new contract with the European champions."

Villa are believed to be "closely monitoring" his current situation, but he is "set to be deluged with offers from clubs in the Premier League and overseas."

Asensio really would be a statement signing if NSWE and Unai Emery were able to pull it off, making the rest of the Premier League sit and up and take notice in the process. His brilliance speaks for itself down the years, having scored 61 goals and registered 32 assists for Madrid, including finding the net in the 2017 Champions League final win over Juventus, with his pace, dribbling and wand-like left foot all standing out.

The Spain international has been lauded as a potential "Golden Ball winner" in the past by Florentino Perez, Raul once said he has a "great future" ahead of him, whereas he was also described as "sensational" for the impact he's made from the bench back in October.

While Asensio hasn't necessarily hit those heights throughout his career, at 27, this could be the moment that he is ready to be the star player at a club, possibly helping inspire Villa to new heights.