Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna this summer and a significant update has now emerged regarding the situation.

How many times has Marcos Acuna played for Sevilla?

The 31-year-old left-back has enjoyed a strong career for club and country, most notably winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina last December. He made six appearances in the tournament, four of which were starts, putting his experience to good use.

Acuna has also played 125 times for Sevilla since arriving from Sporting CP in 2020, winning the Europa League with them last season, in what has arguably been the most successful period of his career.

The Argentine has emerged as a primary transfer target for Villa this summer, as Unai Emery looks to add more quality and depth to his squad. Lucas Digne has been a disappointing signing from Everton and can be improved upon, and it looks as though the Sevilla man has been identified as the No.1 target in that position.

A move to Villa Park certainly appears as though it is increasingly likely at this point and another update has only further added fuel to the fire.

Will Aston Villa sign Marcos Acuna?

According to Football Insider, talks are continuing over the weekend between Villa and Acuna representatives, as they look to complete another strong signing:

"Aston Villa are continuing talks on Saturday over a deal to sign Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna.

"Villa have already agreed personal terms with Acuna and are now negotiating a fee with the Spanish club. The Midlands giants are closing to sealing a breakthrough as they look to get a deal over the finish line.

"Unai Emery has made it a priority to sign a new left-back to compete with January signing Alex Moreno, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury."

It really does feel as though it would be a surprise if Acuna didn't complete a move to Villa at this point, considering talks are seemingly progressing at a good speed and Digne looks to be on his way out.

Assuming a deal is agreed in the near future, he could be a great signing at left-back, adding experience, fight and ability to a Villans side that is improving all the time, regardless of last weekend's 5-1 defeat away to Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola has described Acuna as a "top defender", which speaks volumes about the calibre of footballer he is, while Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas has heaped praise on him in the recent past, saying:

"Acuna is someone who transmits his experience to the young players. He is one of the best wing-backs in the world in a three-man defensive system."

At 31, Acuna is admittedly not getting any younger, but he is such fit player, providing constant energy down the left flank, that he should remain in and around the peak years of his career for the foreseeable future, slotting in seamlessly at Villa and making them an even more formidable outfit under Emery.