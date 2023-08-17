Aston Villa are thought to be close to a move for Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna, with a report detailing when the player could travel to the Midlands to finalise a transfer.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Unai Emery, NSWE and Monchi have been relatively busy so far this summer, with three new players through the door already in Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

The Premier League season didn’t get off to the best of starts for Villa, though, falling to a 5-1 defeat away to Newcastle United on Saturday, and it looks as if further additions could be made before the deadline as a result of injuries to Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings.

The next to arrive is set to be Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray, with the player undergoing the final part of his medical on Thursday ahead of a proposed loan move.

Alongside Zaniolo, though, it appears as if the club are also working on a move for Acuna after links over a deal for the World Cup winner with Zaniolo emerged with earlier this week.

According to TyC Sports in the last 48 hours, Acuna ‘will be a new reinforcement for Aston Villa. The report adds that some details remain over a transfer, but after Emery and Monchi travelled to Seville to personally negotiate a move, it appears as if a deal is close.

It is believed that Acuna will travel to England in the coming days and sign a contract in the Midlands, linking up with countrymen Emiliano Martinez and Buendia in the process, although the latter of the two, as mentioned, is currently injured.

Who is Marcos Acuna?

Acuna is 31 years of age and is primarily a left-back who can also play further forward as a left midfielder or left winger. The Argentine began his career in his native country with Ferro and Racing Club, gaining plenty of senior experience before moving to Sporting CP in 2017.

He made 135 appearances for the Portuguese side in three years, contributing to 34 goals in the process. Acuna then signed for Sevilla where he has been ever since, turning out on more than 100 occasions, and has two years remaining on his current contract.

Hailed as a “star” by journalist Josh Bunting, Acuna, on £30,000-a-week in Spain, could be a shrewd signing in the final weeks of the window, especially as the future of Lucas Digne appears to be up in the air with interest in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

As per FBref over the past 12 months, Acuna has impressed when compared to his positional peers. He places in the 89th percentile for tackles and 85th percentile for successful take-ons, showing his ability both on and off the ball.

The player also ranks in the top 12% of fullbacks for key passes, top 18% for goals and top 8% for crosses, so he could offer plenty in the final third alongside Alex Moreno and could even turn out further forward if needed, making this one to keep an eye on over the coming days.