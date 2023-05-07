Aston Villa are set to announce Barcelona man Mateu Alemany as a new director in charge of transfers at the club, according to a key update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What job is Alemany doing currently?

The Villans may have lost 1-0 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, but there is still a feeling that this is a very positive time at the club.

Unai Emery has come in and excelled as manager, and there is still a chance of European football coming to Villa Park next season.

This summer is going to be vital one at Villa, with money available to make new signings, in order for Emery to take his team up a further level. In terms of off-field matters, it also looks as though Alemany could come in, with various reports suggesting that is the case recently.

The 60-year-old is currently at Barcelona in a role as director, having moved there in 2021, and he has also enjoyed stints at the likes of Valencia and Real Mallorca in the past.

Is Alemany off to Aston Villa this summer?

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that Alemany's move to Villa is now all but agreed, in what could be a significant piece of off-field business:

"Contracts are set to be signed for Mateu Alemany to become Aston Villa's new director. Full agreement in place, he has accepted all the clauses. "Alemany, set to work together with Emery; already targeting and discussing of some potential names from La Liga & more."

This is a potentially exciting appointment by Villa, given the experience and pedigree that Alemany has in his role down the years. To be acquiring the services of someone high up at Barca is testament to both the progress the club is making and also the esteem that Emery is held in as a manager.

The pair will hopefully have a strong working relationship together, and as Romano mentions, Alemany's pulling power could be key in attracting some La Liga players to Villa Park once the summer transfer window arrives.

It really does feel as though everyone is pulling in the same direction at Villa currently, with everything in place for a great era in the club's history to kick into gear. Nothing is a given, of course, especially given the competitive nature of the Premier League, but appointments such as Alemany's only further raise confidence levels and suggest that memorable times are coming.