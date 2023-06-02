Aston Villa will consider signing Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi this summer, as Unai Emery is a big fan, according to journalist John Townley.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Villa have clearly made Marco Asensio a key transfer target, as it has been reported they have made a "great financial offer" for the Real Madrid midfielder, with Emery looking to make him the club's "big star", but there will be fierce competition.

The same report details that Paris Saint-Germain have also made an offer for the Spaniard, and the allure of Champions League football could mean the French club will the race for his signature, in what would be a real blow for the Villans.

Asensio has been identifed as Emery's main target in an advanced midfield role, however, he may also look at some more defensive options, including Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, and Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte.

In a fans Q&A for the Birmingham Mail, Townley has now claimed that Villa could also consider signing Guendouzi, having made an unsuccessful attempt to sign the Marseille midfielder during the January transfer window.

The Villans could not get a deal over the line in the last window, however, Emery is said to be a big fan of the 24-year-old, having worked with him during his time as Arsenal manager, and he could renew his interest. As the Villa boss has his sights set on bringing in a new midfielder this summer, it seems as if the Frenchman will be considered.

Would Matteo Guendouzi be a good signing for Villa?

Although he failed to make the grade at Arsenal, the maestro has since gone on to become a very important player for Marseille, making a total of 42 appearances in all competitions this season, during which time he has showcased his various abilities.

Over the past year, the seven-time France international ranks in the 98th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90, while he has also impressed defensively, ranking in the 90th percentile for interceptions and in the 81st for aerials won.

Hailed as "fantastic" by members of the media, the £42k-per-week midfielder has proven himself in Ligue 1, and he has earned another chance in the Premier League.

With Villa set to compete in the Europa Conference League next season, they could do with players with a proven pedigree in European competitions to take them to the next level, and Guendouzi has made 37 appearances across the Europa and Champions League, so he may be a shrewd signing.