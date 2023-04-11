Journalist and transfer expert Dean Jones believes Aston Villa can now sign better midfield options than Matteo Guendouzi in the summer window.

Has Guendouzi been linked with Villa?

The Villans have enjoyed a huge turnaround in fortunes this season, initially looking like potential relegation fodder under Steven Gerrard before being transformed by the hugely impressive Unai Emery. They have won their last four Premier League games, meaning that they are suddenly sixth in the table and in with a wonderful chance of qualifying for Europe, despite having been left in 17th place upon Gerrard's exit.

All of a sudden, this feels like an exciting time for Villa supporters, as with money likely to be available for new signings in the summer transfer window, this is a great opportunity for Emery to build a truly formidable squad moving forward and make them a true force in English football again.

One player who has been linked with a move to Villa Park in the past is Guendouzi, who has matured into a key player for Marseille in recent times, having moved there from Arsenal where he often displayed his petulance - ironically while under Emery's wing. He has made 28 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, as well as playing once for France at the 2022 World Cup.

Could Villans sign someone better?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claimed that Villa could now actually look at superior options than the 23-year-old, even though a move could still materialise:

"It'll be interesting to see what Unai Emery makes of the idea of something like this, and if he does think it will work, you kind of have to trust him. "Personally, I think they could do better than that. But obviously, in the team model that they're putting together, he might be a good fit."

The fact that Villa are now being deemed as too good for Guendouzi says so much about the progress under Emery, with the seven-cap France international someone who has been described as a "great player" by former Germany international Arne Friedrich.

While there are alternative midfielders out there than the ex-Arsenal man - Villa have been linked with a move for Sporting CP talisman Pedro Goncalves, for example - he could still be a really effective signing, as he would arrive with Premier League and European experience.

He has enjoyed an 88.4% pass completion rate in Ligue 1 this season (no current Villa player has a better rate in the Premier League), and we believe he is someone who could enhance Villa's depth and be a long-term addition to the squad.