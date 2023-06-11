Aston Villa will know about their chances of bringing Sevilla sporting director Monchi to the club by Monday, according to a fresh update.

Are Villa keen on Monchi?

The Villans are flying as a club at the moment, with everyone seemingly pulling in the right direction and a great period in the club's history potentially on the horizon.

They enjoyed a brilliant 2022/23 season - one that ended in a seventh-place finish in the Premier League and qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League - but the hope is that this is only the start under Unai Emery.

It could be that a new sporting director is looked at in the summer, in order to aid Emery in the transfer market, and Monchi has been linked with a move to Villa. The 54-year-old is a hugely influential figure in his field, having enjoyed a playing career in the past, and he been in his current role on-and-off since 2000.

As Villa look to make what could feel like a major appointment, a key update has emerged to make the current situation a little clearer.

When will Monchi decision be made?

According to ABC Sevilla [via Sport Witness], Sevilla have put a "48-hour deadline" on Monchi when it comes to making a decision over his future, with the La Liga club not wanting matters to "extend beyond Monday."

He has made it clear that he wants a fresh challenge this summer, having helped Sevilla win the Europa League yet again, with the current situation described as "tense", with an "absolute divorce" the most likely outcome in the near future.

Villa's offer to bring in the Spaniard is described as "very strong financially", as they look to clinch what could be a significant piece of business.

Monchi really could be a superb addition at Villa Park, given his vast experience and success as a sporting director, overseeing two different Europa League triumphs at Sevilla. Emery himself has hailed him as "good person and a good professional" in the past, also saying that they had a strong working relationship, suggesting the pair could again thrive alongside one another at Villa.

It is far from a done deal, but if NSWE can get a move over the line, it could well prove to be the latest major positive in an increasingly promising period at the club, potentially enticing top players to Villa Park this summer in the process.