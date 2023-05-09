Aston Villa are chasing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele for a summer transfer swoop, and he is keen on a move to the Premier League, according to recent reports.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Despite the fact Villa are locked in negotiations with Ollie Watkins about a contract extension, Unai Emery has started to run the rule over potential new strikers ahead of next season, with Tammy Abraham emerging as a major target.

The Villans are now said to be confident in their pursuit of the AS Roma star, even though the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain may also be interested, and there is a growing possibility he leaves the Serie A club.

Journalist Ashley Preece has claimed Villa may smash their transfer record this summer, and he has urged the club to look at signing Lille's Jonathan David, with Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams also said to be on the radar.

According to a report from Fotomac (via Sport Witness), Villa are now chasing Lyon striker Dembele, however they are not the only Premier League club vying for his signature, with Leeds United and West Ham United also interested.

The 26-year-old's deal with the French club is set to expire at the end of the season, opening the door for a bargain move to VIlla Park, if they can fend off competition for his services from abroad, with Inter Milan and Galatasaray named as potential suitors.

The player himself is considering his options with his agent ahead of next season, and he is yet to make up his mind, but he would be keen on a move to the Premier League.

Should Aston Villa sign Moussa Dembele?

There have been reports that Villa would need to fork out a minimum of £40m to sign Abraham this summer, and Dembele, who Emery is said to be a big fan of, could be a bargain alternative, who also possesses a very impressive goal record.

Such is the Frenchman's talent in front of goal, he has been lauded as a "scoring machine" by members of the media, which he displayed ever since signing for Lyon, netting a minimum of 15 league goals in the previous three seasons.

Admittedly, the £52k-per-week forward has gone a little off the boil this season, with just three Ligue 1 goals to his name, but he has often been utilised as a substitute, and has not been given a prolonged run in the starting XI.

If Dembele is able to reignite his form from last season, he would be an excellent signing for Villa, and considering he is available for free, it is a very low-risk move.