Aston Villa have now submitted an opening bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, with the German club open to selling him for the right fee this summer, according to recent reports from France.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently confirmed that Villa are interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, with the Serie A club "willing to listen" to offers for the 25-year-old, who is also being targeted by Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed the Villans could make a "genuine play" to sign the Juventus star, however he has some doubts about whether they will also be able to sign Nico Williams, stating the Spaniard could sign a new deal with Athletic Club.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Unai Emery's side have now joined the race for Diaby, with the manager keen to add a wide player to his squad this summer, but there will be fierce competition for his signature, with Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested.

That has not deterred Villa from making their first move for the Frenchman, with reports from France now detailing they have submitted their opening bid, the first serious offer that Leverkusen have received so far this summer.

The size of the offer currently remains unclear, but the German side consider it to be a good starting point for further negotiations, and there is also an indication that there is some interest on the player's behalf.

Although the 24-year-old would prefer to play for a club in the Champions League, he knows that Villa are going from strength to strength, and he is well aware that he will need regular first-team football to stand a chance of making France's Euro 2024 squad next summer.

Leverkusen are willing to sanction the winger's departure if an acceptable proposal is made, with reports from elsewhere detailing they could hold out for a fee of at least £50m.

What positions can Moussa Diaby play?

The France international is capable of playing on both wings, predominantly featuring on the right throughout his career so far, although he has also played through the middle as an attacking midfielder, and as a striker on a handful of occasions.

Ever since arriving in the Bundesliga, the Paris-born attacker has been a first-team regular for Leverkusen, with his most prolific season coming in 2021-22, weighing in with a very impressive 13 goals and 12 assists in 32 league outings.

Former teammate Nils Petersen previously described the Leverkusen star as a "young whirlwind", with Kerem Demirbay saying: "He's not only a very quick but also very clever player and you don't see that very often in the Bundesliga."

Diaby is indeed one of the fastest players in Europe - the former Paris Saint-Germain ace recorded the highest speed in the entire Bundesliga last year, clocking in at 22.7mph.

Diaby could be a fantastic signing for Aston Villa, and it is very exciting news that an opening bid has now been made for the speedster.