Aston Villa have reportedly raised their offer for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, looking to snap him up for €50m (£42.9m) this summer.

Are Aston Villa signing Moussa Diaby?

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of Villa's primary summer transfer targets currently, in a window that has already seen some impressive progress made. Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres have both arrived at the club, with the pair seen as additions who could significantly strengthen the midfield and defence respectively.

Diaby is a wide player who has caught the eye for Leverkusen since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2019, scoring 49 goals and adding 48 assists in 172 appearances for his current club. In 2022/23, he registered 17 goal contributions (nine goals and eight assists) in 33 Bundesliga matches, and he increasingly feels like a footballer heading towards the peak years of his career.

Villa are yet to come to an agreement with Leverkusen to secure the services of the Frenchman, with their valuation for the player not being met. There is also interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, so it may not be easy for NSWE to get their man.

A new update has now emerged regarding Diaby's future, however, and it is one that could give Villans supporters some hope about a deal being agreed.

What's the latest on Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa?

According to Bild [via Sport Witness], both Villa and Al Nassr have increased their offer for Diaby's services to £42.9m. The player wants a move to the Premier League, but Leverkusen remain desperate to keep hold of him.

It "remains to be seen" if any business can be completed before Unai Emery's side head off on their pre-season tour this summer, with the German side potentially holding out for as much as €60m (£51.5m).

It is encouraging to see Villa upping their offer for Diaby, further suggesting that they see him as one of their main transfer targets ahead of the new season. Funds have been made available by NSWE this summer and the club is showing real ambition in the market, and the Leverkusen star could be the next brilliant signing.

He is a nine-cap France international, which is no mean feat, in an era where Les Bleus have so many world-class attacking players at their disposal, with Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes calling him "an extremely fast, technically strong striker whose qualities suit our game down to the ground".

Used most predominantly as a right-sided forward, Diaby is a versatile footballer who can also shine centrally and on the opposite flank, which is sure to appeal to Emery, as he looks to bring in flexible players who can interchange with others in attack, linking with Ollie Watkins in the process.

Leverkusen are clearly going to take some budging - their reluctance to sell Diaby highlights what a talented individual he is - but if Villa can get a deal over the line in the new few weeks, it could be a signing that proves to be as important to the attack as Tielemans and Torres could be in their respective positions.