Aston Villa could potentially make a move for Villarreal attacker Nicolas Jackson in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Have Villa been linked with Jackson move?

The Villans had a memorable 2022/23 season in the end, overcoming a poor start to the season under Steven Gerrard to finish seventh in the Premier League, securing a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the process.

A hugely promising summer window is now about to get underway at Villa Park, with the owners making plenty of funds available for new signings as Villa look to find another level next term.

It could be that attacking reinforcements are at the top of Unai Emery's shopping list, and one player who has been linked in the past is Jackson, who the Villa boss worked with during his time in charge at Villarreal between.

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals and also chipped in with four assists in La Liga in 2022/23, and it could be that this summer is a chance for him to enjoy a new challenge. His current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, but it would be a surprise if he remained at Villarreal until then.

What's the latest on Jackson to Villa?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Taylor talked up Villa's chances of making a move for Jackson, also name-checking another former Emery player:

"From what I understand he likes Nicolas Jackson. I do think he could maybe look at some of his former Villarreal players for transfers to Aston Villa. Yeremy Pino, as well, is another one. Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao, too."

Jackson could be precisely what Villa are after this summer, bringing youth and freshness to the attack, not to mention providing Emery with more options ahead of their European commitments next season.

The fact that the Spaniard knows him so well can only be a good thing, too, making the move less risky and suggesting that the Villa boss will know exactly what he will get from him. A tally of 13 goals and six assists in 47 appearances for Villarreal is a good return for someone who is still so young, and he should only improve as the years pass.

The one-time Senegal international has been called "extraordinary" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and Villa snapping him this summer could signify a major statement of intent.