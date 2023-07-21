Highlights Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo, a highly-rated midfielder from Galatasaray, to bolster their options in the middle of the park this summer.

Aston Villa are believed to be interested in signing Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour from Italy.

How many goals has Nicolo Zaniolo scored?

The 24-year-old has been a highly-rated footballer for some time now, but unfortunately, injuries have tended to define his promising career to date. Cruelly, a cruciate ligament problem in 2020/21 saw him miss a huge chunk of action and he has been dogged by various other fitness issues over the years, too.

On the plus side, Zaniolo has continued to perform at a good level when fit, and he scored five goals in ten Turkish Super Lig appearances for Galatasaray last season - he only joined during the January transfer window.

The attacking midfielder is also a 13-cap Italy international, further highlighting the ability that he possesses, and while his current deal in Turkey lasts until 2027, that doesn't mean that an exit this summer is out of the question.

Villa are enjoying a superb transfer window to date, bringing in the likes of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, while Moussa Diaby also looks set to join the club imminently. It could be that Zaniolo is another summer target for the Villans, following the emergence of a new transfer rumour.

Could Aston Villa sign Nicolo Zaniolo?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb [via The Boot Room], the Italian is wanted by Villa this summer, seeing him as someone who can bolster their options in the middle of the park, especially if other midfield targets end up being unattainable, such as Thiago Almada.

There is a clear risk element when it comes to the club potentially signing Zaniolo, with his aforementioned injury problems standing out as an obvious issue.

If Villa believe that he has overcome the worst of those issues, however, he could be an exciting signing, having been described as "incredible" by none other than Roma legend Daniele De Rossi in the past.

He tasted UEFA Europa Conference League glory with the Giallorossi in 2021/22 - a competition that Villa are of course in next season, which is an added bonus in terms of his winning mentality in it - and he also won the title with Galatasaray last term.

Whether Zaniolo's current club are willing to sell so soon after signing him remains to be seen, with a hefty offer potentially having to be table to get him, but he should certainly be viewed as an intriguing target by Villa.

His natural ability is undeniable, with 24 goals and 18 assists coming his way for Roma, and he could almost be seen as a luxury midfield option for Unai Emery - someone who may not always be available, but who can be an influential when he is fit and firing, providing something more exciting and unpredictable in midfield.

If the Villans were ultimately to decide against signing Zaniolo this summer, it would make plenty of sense because of his fitness concerns, but there would be a level of intrigue to the signing if he did come in, being seen as something of a wildcard addition that could pay off handsomely.