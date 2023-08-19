Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, but their summer business is reportedly not finished there.

How much did Nicolo Zaniolo cost?

The Villans' Premier League season got off to a disastrous start last weekend, following their 5-1 defeat away to Newcastle United. There is no need for an overreaction, however, with things still generally heading in the right direction after a big turnaround in fortunes over the past nine months or so.

Villa were superb during the second-half of last season, eventually finishing seventh and qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League, and they have had an excellent summer in the transfer market, bringing in a host of top-quality players, including Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Youri Tielemans.

Galatasaray ace Zaniolo has now joined those ranks, and he has the potential to be a hugely exciting signing, having won 13 caps for Italy to date. Villa will pay a £4.25m loan fee and there is a purchase option included, which would amount to £19.2m plus another £13.2m in possible add-ons.

Will Aston Villa sign another attacker?

According to a key new claim from The Express & Star's Matt Maher, Unai Emery wants to bring in one more attack-minded addition before the end of the month, strengthening his options in the process:

"Zaniolo, who underwent an extensive medical after first arriving at Bodymoor Heath on Wednesday, can play in a number of forward positions and will provide Emery with a welcome boost following the loss of Emi Buendia to long-term injury.

"Emery is believed to want at least one more attacker before the window closes a fortnight today, while Villa are also hopeful of pushing through a move for Sevilla left-back Carlos Acuna in the coming days.

"That would free up Lucas Digne to depart, with the France international being targeted by several clubs in Saudi Arabia."

This is an encouraging update to hear from a Villa perspective, at a point when the whole club have a chance to kick and become a genuine force in English football again. They cannot afford to rest on their laurels after making so much progress, and for that to happen, Emery needs the strongest possible squad at his disposal. While no specific target is mentioned in the report, there are plenty of options out there to come in and provide competition for Ollie Watkins in attack, while wide options could also be looked at, especially after Emiliano Buendia suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time. Read the latest Aston Villa transfer news HERE... The aforementioned defeat away to Newcastle was clearly a tough one to take, but this is a still arguably the strongest Villa side in some years, and the hope is that a win at home to Everton on Sunday afternoon steadies the ship and brings the positivity back to the club. Another signing between now and the end of August would only further help in that respect, completing what has been a brilliant summer for anyone of a Villans persuasion.