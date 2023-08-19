Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, but their summer business is reportedly not finished there.

How much did Nicolo Zaniolo cost?

The Villans' Premier League season got off to a disastrous start last weekend, following their 5-1 defeat away to Newcastle United. There is no need for an overreaction, however, with things still generally heading in the right direction after a big turnaround in fortunes over the past nine months or so.

Villa were superb during the second-half of last season, eventually finishing seventh and qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League, and they have had an excellent summer in the transfer market, bringing in a host of top-quality players, including Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Youri Tielemans.

Galatasaray ace Zaniolo has now joined those ranks, and he has the potential to be a hugely exciting signing, having won 13 caps for Italy to date. Villa will pay a £4.25m loan fee and there is a purchase option included, which would amount to £19.2m plus another £13.2m in possible add-ons.

Will Aston Villa sign another attacker?

According to a key new claim from The Express & Star's Matt Maher, Unai Emery wants to bring in one more attack-minded addition before the end of the month, strengthening his options in the process:

"Zaniolo, who underwent an extensive medical after first arriving at Bodymoor Heath on Wednesday, can play in a number of forward positions and will provide Emery with a welcome boost following the loss of Emi Buendia to long-term injury.

"Emery is believed to want at least one more attacker before the window closes a fortnight today, while Villa are also hopeful of pushing through a move for Sevilla left-back Carlos Acuna in the coming days.

"That would free up Lucas Digne to depart, with the France international being targeted by several clubs in Saudi Arabia."