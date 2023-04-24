Aston Villa owners NSWE are likely to provide manager Unai Emery with plenty of transfer funds this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

How are Villa doing this season?

This season had threatened to be a poor one for Villa fans but has now become hugely encouraging, with the Villans flying under the management of Emery. He replaced Steven Gerrard earlier in the campaign and has shone more and more as time passes, with 16 points out of a possible 18 coming their way in the last six Premier League matches.

It means Villa currently sit sixth in the table and in with a great chance of securing European football of some kind, with the club's future looking healthy under their brilliant new manager. This summer has to be seen as a chance to kick on and be an even greater force next season, but for that to happen, funds must be made available for Emery to bring in the players he believes are ideal for his system.

In that respect, a promising update has emerged, ahead of what is hopefully one of the most productive transfer windows in Villa's recent history.

Will new signings arrive this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke hinted NSWE will back Emery in the transfer market once the end of the season arrives:

"I'm sure, like they have done with previous managers, the owners have backed them in the transfer market and have made funds available, and I'm sure Emery will be no different and he will be looking for money to spend on that squad to try and improve it. I think it's really exciting times for Aston Villa fans."

This is a very exciting update for Villa fans to hear, with other reports claiming NSWE are preparing a "huge" outlay in the next window. In Emery, the club now have a genuinely elite manager in charge - one who has won the Europa League a frankly ridiculous four times during his career.

If he is given the money to bring in a number of top-class signings, there is no reason why the Villans can't mount another genuine European push next season, and increasingly become one of the most enticing Premier League clubs to join in the coming years. Failure to back Emery in the transfer market would be such a blow, especially when the club are at such an exciting point.