Aston Villa have strengthened their squad with some impressive signings this summer, but another defensive addition could still arrive, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Will Aston Villa make more signings?

A productive summer in the transfer market was needed at Villa Park, in order to kick on from last season, where so much progress was made under Unai Emery. Almost from nowhere, he made his side one of the most formidable outside the traditional 'big six', qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League in the process.

Big things are expected this time around, following the additions of players such as Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby, and while the 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United on the opening weekend was a shock to the system, last Sunday's 4-0 win at home to Everton steadied the ship, suggesting that another good campaign lies ahead.

While Villa fans will likely feel very content with the transfer business their club has conducted since the end of last season, there is still time to bring in more new faces, should Emery feel like it is needed between now and next Friday's cutoff.

Left-back is one area that may well be strengthened, with Lucas Digne's future at the club unclear, and it looks as though a Premier League player could be a potential target.

Will Aston Villa sign Nuno Tavares?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano talked up the idea of Villa sealing the signing of Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares before the end of the current transfer window:

"Tavares was very close to joining Nottingham Forest, but then they had problems in the negotiation, so the deal collapsed between the clubs Arsenal in Nottingham Forest last week. My expectation is for Aston Villa to consider Tavares also this week."

Tavares could be an interesting signing by Villa this summer, with the 23-year-old struggling to enjoy playing time for Arsenal, given the strength of the defensive options at Mikel Arteta's disposal, and going on loan to Marseille last season.

He still has two years remaining on his current Gunners deal, so they aren't necessarily in a huge rush to sell him, but it doesn't appear as though he has any future at the Emirates.

Granted, some Villans supporters could question if Tavares is a good enough option to bring in, in terms of signing an outcast from one of the Premier League's top sides, but he is still a young player and Arteta himself has lauded him as "very gifted" in the past and now appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation following a loan spell in France.

Therefore, Tavares could be a good option for Emery and be someone desperate to kick on in their career and thrive under a fresh challenge.

The Portuguese has Premier League experience, making 22 appearances in it to date, and his best years could be ahead of him, which may well be spent at Villa, playing a part in their continued resurgence with Emery at the helm, making this one to keep an eye on.