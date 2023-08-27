Highlights Aston Villa are interested in signing Nuno Tavares from Arsenal before the end of the transfer window, with hopes of securing a deal.

Tavares has expressed his desire to stay in the Premier League and the move to Villa is appealing to him.

While personal terms still need to be worked out, things are progressing and it seems clear that Tavares does not have a future at Arsenal.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares before the end of the summer transfer window, and a new update could give them more hope of signing him.

Do Aston Villa want to sign Nuno Tavares?

The Villans have already made some great signings this summer, with Pau Torres someone who will hopefully become a leader at the back, and Moussa Diaby an individual who should make them more potent in attack, following a bright start.

Another player who has been seen as a possible addition is Tavares, with reports in recent days suggesting a move to Villa Park could come to fruition before next Friday's transfer cutoff.

The 23-year-old seemingly has no future at Arsenal, having spent last season on loan at Marseille, with Mikel Arteta not considering him an important part of his plans moving forward. The left-back is now in a race against time to secure a move elsewhere in the coming days, and a fresh update further hints at Villa being his next destination.

What's the latest on Nuno Tavares to Aston Villa?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Ben Jacobs admitted that Tavares likes the idea of moving to Villa this summer and a move appears to be progressing, although there are personal terms still to be ironed out:

"The player has made it clear to Arsenal that he would like to stay in the Premier League, which is why the Aston Villa move is of appeal. For Forest, I think that one is now as good as dead.

"The other thing to say in all of this is just there would still be some work to do on personal terms as well. It's one to watch between now and the end of the window, but things are obviously progressing. On the Tavares side, regardless of where he goes, it's clear that he doesn't have a future at Arsenal."

Admittedly, Tavares' time at Arsenal hasn't panned out the way he hoped it would, but there is no shame in not making it at such a huge club, especially with someone like Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of him in the left-back pecking order, among others.

The Portuguese could be an astute signing by Villa, though, coming as someone who can push Lucas Digne for minutes, particularly with the current first-choice left-back not exactly thriving in the role since arriving from Everton.

At 23, Tavares, you'd think, still has much more improving to do as a player, and he could flourish so much more by being handed more minutes. With Unai Emery having to juggle his squad across four different competitions in 2023/24, there would surely be plenty of scope for enjoying a healthy amount of action.

The Gunners man enjoyed a good spell at Marseille, with a "dream" debut being hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, not to mention six goals coming his way in 23 starts in Ligue 1. That attacking threat could be a great addition to Villa's squad, and the fact that BBC pundit Garth Crooks has called him "brilliant" in the past is another sign that he could be a strong signing.