Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is now "very open" to signing a new contract to remain at Villa Park, according to a new update from CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest on Ollie Watkins' future?

Watkins' current contract is set to expire in June 2025, and Villa are keen to tie him down to a new deal, amid interest from table-topping Premier League side Arsenal, who the striker previously called his "dream" club.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently claimed he has "heard whispers" about a big English club looking at the forward recently, while also adding that "there could be something" in the links to the Emirates Stadium.

A club of Arsenal's stature being interested in the 27-year-old will undoubtedly be a worry for Unai Emery, given that the Gunners will have Champions League football to offer next season, however there has now been a promising update on his future.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Jacobs indicated the Englishman is keen to agree fresh terms to remain a Villa player for the foreseeable future, saying:

"Ollie Watkins is one of the form strikers in Europe right now, but Aston Villa have no intention to let him leave. Talks are ongoing over a new contract and there remains confidence within the club Watkins will extend. His current deal expires in 2025,”

“Watkins has 11 goals in his last 15 league games and 14 in the Premier League in total. One more goal, and it will be his best league return at Villa. Unai Emery views Watkins as essential. I also understand Watkins is very open to extending, and Villa will be in an even stronger position if they qualify for Europe.

How important is Watkins for Aston Villa?

It is fantastic news that the £75k-per-week marksman is eager to extend his stay with Villa, as he has been fantastic this season, particularly since the turn of the year, registering 11 goals and two assists in his last 15 Premier League appearances.

Pundit Danny Murphy hailed the England international as "incredible" after his performance against Newcastle United in April, while also adding that his all-round game was "brilliant", as he was "always in the right place."

With Aston Villa now confident about signing Tammy Abraham in the summer, Watkins could go on to even greater things with a proven Premier League striker alongside him, and the Villans should look to finalise his new contract at the earliest opportunity.