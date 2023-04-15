Aston Villa’s superb run of form continued this afternoon with a wonderful 3-0 victory over Newcastle United that gives Unai Emery further hope his side can secure a coveted European spot this term.

The Midlands side controlled proceedings throughout, having 52% possession during the tie and taking almost double the number of shots compared to their opponents (15 to eight) and in the end, it was a comfortable win.

Ollie Watkins was like a man possessed, scoring twice for Villa in the second half and his Sofascore rating of 9/10 was the highest out of any player on the pitch.

Since the domestic season resumed following the World Cup in December, Watkins has registered 15 goal contributions – 12 goals and three assists – and against the Magpies, the striker also made two key passes, took five shots in total and created one big chance, clearly proving that he is Emery’s key man right now.

Despite his incredible display, Watkins wasn’t the only star man, with Jacob Ramsey running the show from midfield in what was a performance which will give Emery confidence he can fulfil his potential.

How did Jacob Ramsey perform against Newcastle United?

The midfielder scored the vital opener for the Villa Park outfit and his rating of 8.5/10 via Sofascore was the second-highest in the team, behind Watkins of course.

Ramsey made four key passes during the tie which were important in order to carve a resolute Newcastle defence open and he also chipped in with two tackles and an interception.

His passing ability was near perfect, completing 25 of his 26 attempted passes, succeeding with both of his long balls while he even managed to enjoy some success attacking the Newcastle defence, succeeding with two of his three dribble attempts.

His performance was wonderful, and it went a long way to Villa performing how they did, and Statman Dave certainly enjoyed Ramsey’s display, dubbing the midfielder as “magic” and “exceptional” for his relentless display.

He has now scored or provided an assist in four of his previous five Premier League matches, and this type of form will be key over the next few weeks as Emery leads his men on one final charge to secure a European position - something that will have seemed out of this world back in the final days of Steven Gerrard’s reign.

The Spaniard will now believe his team can defeat just about anyone right now, and with a tie against Brentford coming up, it appears as if nothing can stop them from continuing their dazzling run.