Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was hailed by the media for a "sensational" performance against Newcastle United in the Premier League this afternoon.

What was the Aston Villa vs Newcastle result?

Villa secured their fifth Premier League win on the spin, courtesy of a 3-0 victory against Newcastle at Villa Park, with Jacob Ramsey and Ollie Watkins getting on the scoresheet, in what was yet another fantastic performance.

The result sees the Villans remain sixth in the table, still faring well in their pursuit of European football, and Watkins was singled out for a particularly impressive display.

Journalist Raj Chohan took to Twitter during the match to say: "Watkins wow, this is a prime Mandzukić type of performance. Hold-up play sensational, aerial threat & running Newcastle ragged in the wide channels."

Football writer Jordan Cronin was also full of praise for the striker, claiming he "caused absolute mayhem" for the Newcastle backline during the first half.

How did Ollie Watkins play against Newcastle?

The striker was a real live wire in the opening 45 minutes, hitting the post inside the opening 30 seconds of the game after outpacing the Newcastle defence, in what was a sign of things to come for the rest of the game.

The 27-year-old set up Ramsey's opener after picking the winger out inside the area, before having a goal disallowed for a very marginal offside just after the hour mark.

However, the Englishman did not have to wait long for a much-deserved goal, scoring minutes later, for what was the 11th time since returning from the international break, with no player in the Premier League being involved in more goals during that period.

Villa have managed to put themselves in a decent position to qualify for Europe next season, and if Watkins continues to play at his current level, achieving a remarkable 9.0 Sofascore rating this afternoon, they have a very strong chance of securing a top-six finish.