Aston Villa’s recent Premier League win over Fulham was their eighth of the current season, and they are just three points from table toppers Manchester City.

It's fair to say Unai Emery has got Villa firing and there is no reason why they can’t challenge for a trophy this term, especially with the form of some of his players.

Douglas Luiz has been outstanding at the heart of the midfield, even chipping in with six goals and his form could be crucial to Villa achieving success this season.

New signing Moussa Diaby has also settled in at the club well, yet it is arguably Ollie Watkins who has been Emery’s key man.

Ollie Watkin’s season in numbers

The Englishman struggled under Steven Gerrard at the start of last season, yet when the Spaniard arrived, he ended up scoring 15 league goals, and he has carried that form into the current campaign.

Across 19 matches in all competitions, Watkins has managed to find the back of the net 11 times, while he has also shown his selfless side, grabbing five assists too.

The in-form striker not only ranks first in the squad for goals and assists (11), but he also tops the pile with regard to shots on target per game (1.3) and third for key passes per game (1.7), demonstrating how effective he has been this term.

Emery will be hoping he remains fit and healthy for the entirety of the season as much of Villa’s success will come down to him.

If something happens to the former Brentford frontman, however, the Midlands side do have a youngster who is thriving at youth level, and he’s even outscored Watkins – Rory Wilson.

Rory Wilson’s youth statistics

The highly-rated teen joined from Scottish side Rangers in July 2022 following a season where he scored a staggering 49 goals and Gerrard worked with him during his spell north of the border.

Scotland U16 coach James Grady dubbed Wilson as the player who always wants to be “the top goal scorer” and this ambition could stand him in good stead regarding a potential career in the Premier League.

His maiden season in England saw the Scot score 15 goals in just 20 matches, and he is looking on course to smash through that figure this term.

He has featured in just nine U18 Premier League matches so far, yet has plundered 15 goals in the process and this scintillating form will surely be attracting the attention of Emery.

Of course, making the step up from U18 level to the bright lights of the top flight is a mammoth jump in ability, yet the 17-year-old already looks at ease and if he continues to score on a regular basis, could the former Arsenal boss perhaps offer him a few cameo appearances in the coming months?

Much will depend on Villa’s fortunes in the weeks ahead, yet the feel-good factor at the club could allow Emery to blood several young talents with the prospect of giving them a run in the first team.

If he wants goals, Wilson is the man to call upon, there’s no doubt about that.