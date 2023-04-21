In-form Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is likely to attract interest from huge clubs as NSWE close in on a new contract, according to an update from transfer insider Dean Jones.

How many goals has Ollie Watkins scored this season?

The Englishman has been in simply incredible form for the Villans of late, playing a key role in their hugely impressive resurgence under Unai Emery. They have won their last five Premier League matches and it has catapulted them to sixth place in the table. It means European qualification is now a genuine possibility, in what is an exciting time for the club.

Watkins has more than played his part, scoring at least once in each of his last four appearances and finding the net 15 times in all competitions this season. Not only that, but he has also got six assists to his name, showing that he is more than just a goalscorer.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Villa in the summer of 2025, and while that is still a fair distance away, there is of course the concern that the deal could tick down and the striker eventually chooses to leave. Thankfully, a very encouraging update recently dropped regarding his future, with the report from 90min claiming the former Brentford starlet is on the verge of finalising an extension.

Will Watkins stay at Villa?

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones shared what he's been hearing on the situation, confirming there are rumblings of a new deal but that there is also likely to be interest from elsewhere:

"When you score goals at this rate, you hit the radar of big clubs naturally. So suddenly, people will be looking at your situation. But Villa have been linked to a new contract for him."

A new deal would be fantastic news for anyone of a Villa persuasion, with Watkins such an integral player moving forward and someone who could yet turn into an even more formidable footballer. At 27, he may only now be coming into his prime and he may feel that he is worth more than the £75,000-a-week wages he currently earns, given his performances this season.

The hope is that he signs a long-term deal that keeps him at Villa Park into his 30s, as he looks to add to his overall tally of 42 goals in 109 appearances for the Villans. Leon Bailey recently claimed that his teammate is "out of this world", which further highlights what a massive player he is moving forward, and why it is essential that the club tie him down to a new contract.