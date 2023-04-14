Aston Villa’s resurgence under Unai Emery has been nothing short of remarkable. Since the Spaniard took over before the World Cup last year, the club have vaulted into the top half of the Premier League table and have serious ambitions of European football ahead of next season.

Under Steven Gerrard, the Midlands side looked as though they would be fighting a relegation battle this term, but the appointment of Emery has been a stroke of genius and he has managed to get a few players back to their best.

Tyrone Mings has been someone who has improved since the World Cup, managing to grab a couple of assists while looking a lot more composed at the heart of the defence and this has been a big factor in Villa’s recent run.

Another player who has been transformed is Oliie Watkins.

The striker, who cost £28m in 2020 under Dean Smith, has been spectacular under the 51-year-old, scoring 11 goals since December alone, turning into one of the most inform strikers in the division, and he is also reportedly close to signing a new contract which would surely see his value soar.

How much is Ollie Watkins worth now?

Journalist Pete O’Rourke recently spoke to Football FanCast regarding the striker and how Villa have now valued him at £70m, saying:

“He’s doing it on a consistent regular basis for Aston Villa right now and probably his price tag is looking at around the £70m mark, at least, for Ollie Watkins.

"They are in talks over a new contract with him and I’m pretty sure they’re hopeful that they can get that sorted out because he is becoming a key man under Unai Emery.”

Watkins has chipped in with five assists too and the 5 foot 10 machine has also created two big chances, made 0.8 key passes per game and has taken 2.3 shots each match, suggesting his game is more than just scoring.

Pundit Trevor Sinclair previously lauded the player as being “lethal” and he is certainly justifying that praise this term with his scoring habits pushing Villa towards an unlikely European spot.

Smith certainly hit the jackpot over the player back in 2020, even though £28m at the time raised a few eyebrows.

With the news surrounding a potentially improved contract and the fact O’Rourke is claiming the hitman could be valued at around £70m, it has definitely been a wonderful piece of business by the club.