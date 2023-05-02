In-form Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is wanted by a big Premier League club in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Watkins thriving for Villa this season?

The Englishman has been a massive player for the Villans all season long, thriving even more since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as manager. This campaign, he has scored 14 goals in 32 Premier League starts, also registering six assists to prove that he is the all-round attacking package.

Watkins' performances have caught the eye hugely, to the point that he could earn an England recall, and there could even be clubs hovering for his signature this summer. His current Villa deal expires in 2025, but the hope is that an extension is signed in the near future, both retaining his services but also protecting his value.

Could Watkins leave this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones dropped a worrying update regarding Watkins' future, admitting he is wanted by a big English club:

"Villa won’t welcome speculation around him because Emery will want a settled side going into next season - and if I am totally honest I would be surprised if Watkins looked to get out right now. "Sometimes when a player gets momentum like he’s found, you just have to accept that this environment is working for you and ride that wave. There are many ups and downs in the career of a striker, so you have to make the most of moments when goals are flowing. "I think the only reason he would look to leave is if one of the big six made a play for him, it’s hard not to have your head turned in moments like that. I have heard whispers about a big club in England looking at him recently so we will have to see if anything comes of that and who it is. "Arsenal have been linked with him before so there could be something in that as we get towards the summer, but in his mind all the focus will be on making sure he keeps scoring all the way into the last game of the season."

This is a concerning update considering what an influential performer Watkins has become for Villa, with journalist Ashley Preece once hailing his prolific finishing as "incredible". It is absolutely vital that the club tie him down to a new contract and keep him at the club for years to come, making him a focal point under Emery and building the attack around him.

The lure of a move to a big club could be too much to turn down - a switch to Arsenal could appeal, for example, given their success this season - but the hope is that he sees something special happening at Villa Park and want to be a major part of it.

A tally of 42 goals in 112 appearances is an excellent return, but this is hopefully only the start for him, with many more to come in the future, as he looks to become a true modern great at Villa.