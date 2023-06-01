Aston Villa want to sign Pau Torres this summer, with Unai Emery personally trying to convince the Villarreal centre-back to join, according to recent reports from Spain.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Villa are keen on strengthening at centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, despite the fact Diego Carlos is set to play a "big part" next season, according to transfer insider Dean Jones, and they have set their sights on a number of key targets.

According to reports from Italy, the Villans have started to move for AS Roma's Roger Ibanez, with the Italian club said to value the defender at around €35m - €40m (£30-£35m), amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Back in May, it was reported that Emery was considering a move for Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, and the Dane is not the only target from La Liga, as Torres has been heavily linked with a move in recent weeks.

According to reports from Spain (via Sport Witness), Emery is now personally trying to convince the Villarreal defender about a move to Villa Park, hoping that he will be enticed by becoming a part of the "ambitious project."

The Spaniard has a €60m (£51m) release clause included in his contract, although this is unlikely to be triggered as he has just one year remaining on his current deal, which means the two parties will need to negotiate.

Given his contract situation, the 26-year-old is one of the main players that Villarreal could choose to cash in on this summer, but they do intend to offer him a contract.

Who is Pau Torres?

It would be a big decision if the Spain international were to decide to leave this summer, as barring a loan spell with Malaga, he has played for Villarreal for his entire professional career, having come through the youth ranks at his hometown club.

It is no wonder Villa are so keen on signing the 6 foot 3 colossus, however, as he is a very impressive modern-day centre-back, as highlighted by how composed he is on the ball, ranking in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons, and the 96th for progressive passes.

With a 7.06 average Sofascore rating in La Liga this season, Torres is ranked as Villarreal's fourth-best performing player, while he has also been hailed as "fantastic" by Owen Hargreaves, indicating he could be an excellent signing for Aston Villa.