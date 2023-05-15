Aston Villa have "concrete" interest in Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres ahead of a potential summer move, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Torres having a good season?

The Villans have enjoyed an increasingly memorable season in the Premier League, having at one stage arguably looked relegation-threatened under Steven Gerrard. Since Unai Emery arrived, however, they have found a completely new level, and they are now pushing hard for European football, having won their last six home games.

Saturday's 2-1 victory at home to Tottenham was a massive result, in that respect, and they are in eighth place with just two matches remaining, giving themselves a chance of Europe.

It is clear that Villa are going to need a big summer in the transfer market, in order to go up a further gear, and additions are required all over the pitch. The centre of defence could certainly be improved upon and Torres is a player who has been linked with a move in the past.

The £48,000-a-week defender has started 31 La Liga games for Villarreal this season, proving to be a key figure and averaging 4.1 clearances per game.

Could Villa seal move for Torres?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti claimed that Villa's interest in the Spaniard is genuine, with a possible summer move on the cards:

"The interest of Aston Villa in Pau Torres is concrete and the English club could soon speed up things for him, considering the fierce competition. "The Spanish player, whose contract will expire in 2024, in fact, is also followed by some teams in Europe, including Tottenham and Juventus, even if the non-football situation forced the Bianconeri at the moment to put all their evaluation on the market on hold."

Torres could be a fantastic summer addition by Villa, acting as an upgrade on their current options, having won 23 caps for a star-studded Spain team. At 26, he has the perfect blend of experience and youth on his side, meaning he could come in as a leader, but also someone who shouldn't drop off for a number of years.

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has described Torres as both a "fabulous and "fantastic" player in the past and he could be a game-changer at the heart of the Villa defence moving forward, having averaged 1.3 tackles per match in the league this season, and won the Europa League in 2021. The fact that he has worked with Emery before is an added bonus, with the pair knowing each other inside out.

The fact that he is wanted by the likes of Tottenham and Juventus shows just how ambitious NSWE are at Aston Villa, which is a credit to Emery for the job he has done so far and the potential pull factor he brings.