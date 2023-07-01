Aston Villa are thought to be eyeing up the signing of a speedy attacking player in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Will this be a huge summer at Villa?

Unai Emery's side enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 season, with the Spaniard transforming the club's after he replaced the disappointing Steven Gerrard. In the end, Villa finish seventh in the Premier League, qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League in the process.

This summer looks set to be an exciting one in the summer market, with owners NSWE making funds available for new signings. Pau Torres an extremely likely centre-back addition from Villarreal, and that will hopefully only be the start of their summer business, with Youri Tielemans also arriving from Leicester City in what looks like a strong piece of business.

Emery will likely be keen to add attacking reinforcements to his squad, too, in order to ensure that he has the firepower to excel across several different competitions, which is where a new update comes into play.

Are Villa eyeing up attacking signings?

According to Football Insider, sources have informed them that Villa, and by extension Emery and new sporting director Monchi, have "turned their attention to signing a forward as they put the finishing touches to the signing of Pau Torres from Villarreal."

It is claimed that "Emery wants to recruit a top-level attacker capable of providing cutting edge and slotting straight into the starting XI for next season", and that he is looking to sign someone with "blistering pace and mobility, ability to carry the ball forward as well as a track record of supplying goals and assists."

This is another encouraging update from a Villa perspective, with the club clearly identifying key targets and looking to make this one of their most formidable squads of the Premier League era, if not the best of the lot.

Having attacking players with pace and directness can be such a weapon in the modern game, especially if Emery adopts a counter-attacking style in certain matches. Ollie Watkins is an excellent player who remains a key man, so another top attacker like him could take the club to the next level.

If Villa were able to bring in one or two players with those weapons in their armoury - perhaps one wide player and another central option - it could make Emery's team an even greater force, especially if they are sizeable upgrades on the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey.