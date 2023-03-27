Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Goncalves would be a 'superb' signing by Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

How's Goncalves doing this season?

The 24-year-old has been a talismanic figure for Sporting so far this season, catching the eye with his constant quality in the final third. He has scored 12 goals and registered six assists in 23 Primeira Liga appearances, as well as netting three times in four Europa League outings.

It is in Europe that Goncalves has produced his most eye-catching moment of the campaign to date, lobbing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from all of 50 yards in their eventual triumph over the Gunners. It was a moment that was described as 'incredible' by former striker Kevin Campbell, highlighting the brilliance at the attacking midfielder's disposal.

NSWE have recently been linked with a move to bring Goncalves to Villa at the end of the season, with the Portuguese maverick potentially jumping at the chance to head to the Premier League.

Could the midfielder be off to Villa?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor reacted with excitement to the rumours that the Sporting hero could head to Villa Park:

"I do think that is where Villa will be shopping. I know they played a 4-2-3-1 in their last game, and I think it was Ramsey that operated from the left. He’s not a winger as such, so I think that is where they will be looking at. Gonçalves would be a great signing, he was at Wolves and it didn't really work out, but he's really highly thought of in Portugal because of what he's done with Sporting. "So I think that's the kind of player that would be superb for Villa."

The ideal summer signing for Villa?

Goncalves, valued at roughly £44m, has the ability to be a magnificent signing by Villa this summer, adding the guile and match-winning quality that is missing in attacking midfield areas currently. This season, Emiliano Buendia is the highest-scoring player in a similar position to him with five goals, showing how much of a difference he could make.

The two-cap Portugal international is averaging 2.1 key passes per game in the league this season, which is more than any Villains player - Alex Moreno and Douglas Luiz lead the way with 1.3 per match - and at 24, there is no reason why he shouldn't find further gears in the coming years.

Unai Emery will surely feel that Goncalves is someone who could be a game-changer of a signing, improving those around him and becoming a firm favourite among the supporters, given his eye for the spectacular.