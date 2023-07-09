Aston Villa have reportedly walked away from a move for Sporting CP winger Pedro Goncalves after making contact over a transfer.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

The Villans have made a start on their summer business ahead of Unai Emery’s first full season in charge, with an announcement made to sign Youri Tielemans on a free transfer last month.

The Belgian midfielder is the only confirmed arrival ahead of the new campaign, however, there have been a number of players linked, including Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The centre-back, who worked under Emery at Villarreal, has agreed terms over a move to the Midlands, and a £33m transfer is expected to go through at some point next week.

Reports have suggested that a new midfielder, wide forward and striker are still wanted after Tieleans and Torres, with new president of football operations Monchi working closely alongside Emery and will report to Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

One attacking player who has been linked with a move to Villa Park is Goncalves, and it looks as if contact was made over a potential transfer.

Are Aston Villa signing Pedro Goncalves?

Sport Witness relayed an update in the last 48 hours regarding Villa and Goncalves. They claimed that Sporting will only sell their star attacker if his €80m release clause is matched.

Villa andChampions League finalists Inter Milan were keen on a move and even made enquiries, however, both clubs aren’t able to cover that fee and the Premier League side have now reportedly walked away from a deal.

Goncalves, lauded as “dangerous” by Portuguese football expert and journalist Tom Kundert and “fantastic” by Graeme Bailey, is primarily a left-winger who can also play on the right or in a central midfield role so would have offered plenty of versatility to Emery’s side in midfield and attack.

Previously on the books at Wolves as a youngster, the Portugal international has been at Sporting since 2020 and has made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 58 times and providing 34 assists. He could have been a shrewd addition for the right price, but it doesn’t look as if an €80m move is in Villa’s price range, even though NSWE have promised Emery a huge summer budget where the club’s record transfer could be broken.

A move to the Midlands doesn’t look like it will materialise over the coming months, so Monchi and Emery could move on to alternative attacking targets. Another winger who has been linked with a move to Villa Park is Harvey Barnes, but Villa look set to miss out on the Leicester City man to Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, contact has reportedly been made for Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto, so he could be a potential option following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

Gary Neville hailed the Italy international for his display at Villa Park last season when coming up against Ashley Young, so if the price is right, Gnonto could be Villa’s new wide-forward addition and not Goncalves, leaving Emery searching for another midfielder and striker.