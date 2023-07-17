Aston Villa remain interested in completing the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Goncalves in the summer transfer window.

What is Pedro Goncalves worth?

The 25-year-old is an undisputed key man for Sporting currently, proving to be one of their brightest creative sparks in an attacking midfield role. He registered an incredible 26 goal contributions (15 goals and 11 assists) in 33 Primeira Liga appearances last season, highlighting what an influential presence he is.

Goncalves also shone brightly in the Europa League, netting three times in six appearances, including a Goal of the Season contender away to Arsenal, in which he lobbed Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from close to the halfway line at the Emirates.

The Portuguese star is valued at €32m (£27.4m) by Transfermarkt, but with his current Sporting deal not expiring until 2026, it would be a big surprise if his club weren't demanding much more than that this summer.

Villa have been linked with a move for Goncalves a number of times in the past, as they look to add to an already-strong transfer window - Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres have already joined from Leicester City and Villarreal respectively - and now a fresh update has emerged regarding their pursuit of him.

Are Aston Villa signing Pedro Goncalves?

According to Correio de Manha [via Sport Witness], the Villans are "really interested" but are only willing to pay €40m (£34.3m) for Goncalves' signature this summer, while Sporting want far more than that, with €80m (£68.6m) the rumoured amount of his release clause.

The report does state that it is looking increasingly likely that the attacking midfielder will stay put, with Inter Milan also not wanting to bid higher than Villa. Meanwhile, A Bola claims that Sporting are keeping Goncalves "in a safe", suggesting that they are demanding such huge money in order to put off potential suitors and retain his services.

This clearly isn't going to be an easy signing for the Villans to get over the line, with Sporting unwilling to sell for anything other than a huge amount of money. If things did change and the Midlands side were able to sign Goncalves, though, he could be a maginificent signing, further strengthening them in the middle of the park after the exciting arrival for Tielemans.

This is someone who has scored 58 goals and registered 34 assists in 129 appearances for Sporting, showing what a relentless provider of end product he can be from midfield. His aforementioned goal against Arsenal was lauded as "incredible" by former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell, and such extraordinary vision highlights what a talent he is.

Goncalves is a two-cap Portugal international, and that number will surely only rise in the coming years, and Villa should continue to press for a move, as they look to break Sporting down and convince them into selling arguably their most prized asset currently. It could be a signing that take Unai Emery's side up another major gear, as they look to keep heading in a positive direction.